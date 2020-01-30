Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Hain Celestial Group has set its FY20 guidance at $0.59-$0.72 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hain Celestial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.