Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 195.38 ($2.57).

Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 182.20 ($2.40) on Monday. Hastings Group has a 1 year low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

