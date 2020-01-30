Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

