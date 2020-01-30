Head to Head Comparison: Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) versus Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Cerecor shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of Vaccinex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.3% of Cerecor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaccinex and Cerecor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $720,000.00 153.07 -$29.52 million ($5.19) -1.43 Cerecor $18.33 million 10.44 -$40.05 million N/A N/A

Vaccinex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerecor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vaccinex and Cerecor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerecor 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cerecor has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 147.70%. Given Cerecor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cerecor is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Cerecor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex -4,740.03% -585.69% -255.28% Cerecor -113.66% -121.32% -37.02%

Volatility and Risk

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerecor has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cerecor beats Vaccinex on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorders; VX25, a bi-specific natural killer T (NKT) cell stimulator, for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy; BVX20, an investigational and humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of for multiple sclerosis. It has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA to test pepinemab in combination with avelumab checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC patients. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device. The company is developing CERC-301, an orphan neurological indication for controlling neurologic adaptation; CERC-406 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; CERC-425, an orally active small molecule; CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy; and CERC-913, a protide nucleotide for the treatment of mitochondrial disorder. It also developing preclinical therapies CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803 for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

