Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.53

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 16393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.