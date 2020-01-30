HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $75.10, approximately 25,179 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 9,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.12.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93.

About HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

