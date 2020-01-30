Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Short Interest Update

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 19,070,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 104,347 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 72.7% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631,446 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the third quarter worth $433,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 69.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTZ shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of HTZ stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.27. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

