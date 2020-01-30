Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

