Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -4.33

Media coverage about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) has been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Honda Motor’s score:

NYSE HMC opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

