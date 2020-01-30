Humana’s (HUM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $425.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.31.

Shares of HUM opened at $351.57 on Monday. Humana has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $376.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

