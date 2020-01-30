IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) CAO Sells $13,112.16 in Stock

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) CAO Michael Scott Price sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $13,112.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IBKC stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 71,058 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,506,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 32.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth $9,868,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKC. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

