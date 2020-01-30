Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $3.47 on Monday. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

