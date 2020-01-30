IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $79.79 on Monday. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $81.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

