Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Trimmed by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $175.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

