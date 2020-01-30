Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

