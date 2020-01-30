Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.19

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 33500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $5.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

