Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $92.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.82.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.99 on Monday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,285 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

