Independence Group (ASX:IGO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$6.17 ($4.37) and last traded at A$6.27 ($4.45), 2,065,114 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,970,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.44 ($4.57).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.44.

About Independence Group (ASX:IGO)

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

