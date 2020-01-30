Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

