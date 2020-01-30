Infigen Energy (ASX:IFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.77

Shares of Infigen Energy Ltd (ASX:IFN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.77 ($0.55) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.54), with a volume of 1861314 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.54).

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.42 million and a PE ratio of 17.56.

Get Infigen Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Infigen Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Infigen Energy Company Profile (ASX:IFN)

Infigen Energy Limited develops, owns, and operates renewable energy generation assets in Australia. It has 557 megawatts of installed generation capacity in New South Wales, South Australia, and Western Australia. The company's development pipeline comprises approximately 1,100 megawatts of wind and solar projects in Australia.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Infigen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infigen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.