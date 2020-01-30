Infomedia (ASX:IFM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Infomedia Limited (ASX:IFM)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.05 ($1.45) and last traded at A$2.05 ($1.45), approximately 401,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 281,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.09 ($1.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of $646.24 million and a PE ratio of 39.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.08 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.05.

Infomedia Company Profile (ASX:IFM)

Infomedia Ltd., a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, such as Microcat LIVE, Microcat MARKET, and Auto PartsBridge that allow users to identify replacement parts manufactured by original equipment companies; Microcat CRM, an online customer relationship management system that connects the sales channel from original equipment manufacturer to wholesale customer; Microcat Messenger, a messaging app; and Microcat EPC Origins.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Infomedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infomedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.