Inseego’s (INSG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Securities cut Inseego to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.54.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $7.43 on Monday. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $675.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Inseego by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Inseego in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Inseego by 8.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

