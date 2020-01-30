Insider Buying: Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) President Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) President Robert R. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,880.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,105.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BOTJ opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.44. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.58% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

