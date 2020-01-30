Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,482 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,482 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.18 per share, for a total transaction of $133,646.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 737,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,501,707.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $497.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.