Insider Buying: Profound Medical Corp (CVE:PRN) Director Acquires 3,300 Shares of Stock

Profound Medical Corp (CVE:PRN) Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$50,747.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,488 shares in the company, valued at C$3,605,956.46.

Profound Medical Corp has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.00.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

PRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Profound Medical from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.