Insider Selling: Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $55,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,118 shares in the company, valued at $15,028,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sabah Oney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Sabah Oney sold 14,467 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $362,398.35.

On Thursday, December 12th, Sabah Oney sold 6,810 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $137,085.30.

On Monday, December 9th, Sabah Oney sold 2,300 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $46,161.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Sabah Oney sold 5,156 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $103,223.12.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Alector Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -9.50.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alector by 80.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alector by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

