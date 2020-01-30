Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells 3,070 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 3,070 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $15,380.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Everspin Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

