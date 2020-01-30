Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (LON:IHC) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), 8,119 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 267% from the average session volume of 2,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 million and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.