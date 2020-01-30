Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,700 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 695,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

NYSE:IBP opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,240,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Installed Building Products by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

