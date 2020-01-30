Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.05

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $194.05 and last traded at $194.02, with a volume of 15121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.01.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

