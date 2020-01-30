Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Northland Securities currently has $70.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $66.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

