Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 784.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $767,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 115,798.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

