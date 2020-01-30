Intel’s (INTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $66.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

