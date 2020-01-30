Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.04.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $99.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

