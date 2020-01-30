International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 110,433 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 110,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.05 per share, for a total transaction of $14,913,976.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.33. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.