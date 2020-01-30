Investec Upgrades Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) to Hold

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) was upgraded by Investec to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 670 ($8.81). Investec’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

STAN has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 688.67 ($9.06).

LON STAN opened at GBX 651.80 ($8.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.81. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 708.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 683.49.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

