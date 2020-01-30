iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $113,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45.

