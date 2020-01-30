iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,209,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,434,000 after purchasing an additional 201,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.