iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $328.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $265.85 and a 12 month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

