iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,990.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $163.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

