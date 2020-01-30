iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,832 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

IGSB opened at $54.02 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62.

