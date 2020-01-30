iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Reduced by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,257 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.60 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $110.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.