iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $201.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $157.93 and a 12 month high of $203.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

