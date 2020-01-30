Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aptiv PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61. Aptiv has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after buying an additional 41,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,617,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 74.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after buying an additional 253,843 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after buying an additional 240,213 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

