Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

