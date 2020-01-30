Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BHP Group PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,985.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

