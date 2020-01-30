JMP Securities Raises Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $150.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $139.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. Nevro has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.