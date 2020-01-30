John Andrew Kalbaugh Sells 64,380 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 940.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

