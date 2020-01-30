John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

