John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

HTD opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $28.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

